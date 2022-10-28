Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress’ party faithful came out in large numbers, yesterday, to show solidarity with the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Shettima, the presidential candidate and his running mate, marching through major streets of some cities in the state.

The solidarity walk, which started at the Petroleum Training Institute PTI Expressway to the Effurun Roundabout, with huge crowd led to serious human and vehicular traffic in major streets of Effurun and Warri, until the march terminated at the same venue, where Chris Omininimi and other leaders addressed newsmen.

According to Omininimi, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a top administrator, who managed Lagos State resources for eight years as the governor, even when former President Olusegun Obasanjo stopped its federal allocation.

He said the present Buhari administration has been adopting the Tinubu legacy on Single Treasury Account, TSA. He explained that they were not sponsored by anybody but came out voluntarily to march for Tinubu and Omo-Agege.

RELATED NEWS