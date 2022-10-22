.

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of next year’s Presidential and General elections, the Nigeria Elections Debate Group, NEDG has concluded arrangements for a debate where the candidates would be grilled on Economic Growth, Sustainability, Fiscal Policy, Monetary Policy, Diversification, Deregulation Digital Economy and Digital Transformation Imperatives.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary, NEDG, Dr Eddie Emessiri

who noted that the initiative is geared towards ensuring that Nigerians are better informed on the economic and political policies of the presidential candidates and take informed decisions as they go to polls in February 2023.

Emessiri said, “ It is against the preceding that the participants of the Presidential debate are expected to share their insights on how Nigeria can sustainably grow its economy while addressing core issues inthe following areas: Macroeconomic environment and indicators.

The NEDG Executive Secretary who disclosed that the results of the opinion poll would be made known early next month and the debate to kick start almost immediately said that the debate would be taken closer to the people beginning from Abuja and subsequently to Port Harcourt, Lagos and Kano, adding that the debates would be broadcast by all Federal government and state government-owned Radio and Television stations.

According to him, each debate would last for a duration of 135 minutes and it is scheduled to hold 15th of next month in Abuja.