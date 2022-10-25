Prof. Sandy Onor (left) and Solomom Asuquo (right) after signing the MoU at the Toen Hall Meeting.

…Says he’s optimistic Atiku/ Wike rift would be amicably resolved

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in Cross River, Sen. Sandy Onor has asserted that what the state needs at the moment was a governor in touch with reality

promising not to force any project or initiate policy without the contribution of the people.

Prof. Sandy Onor who currently represents Cross River Central in the National Assembly, made the assertion in Calabar Tuesday during a town hall meeting with the Progressives Southern Alliance

comprising youths from Seven LGAs of the Southern Senatorial District.

He said Cross River state at this point in time needs a governor who is in touch with her realities adding that government, as it is today, has failed everyone.

The governorship candidate added the need to adopt the bottom-top approach to make sure

governance gets closer to the people and also addresses their basic needs and ensures an all-inclusive government.

His words: Cross River state needs a governor who is in touch with reality, the government as it is

has failed everyone. People from the south should not allow themselves to be used as tools of political trade.

“We all want a Cross River where things work and I can assure the people that things will be done differently, I never strive to have everybody on my side, politics is not an absoluteness,” he said.

Speaking further, he promised that when he becomes governor, his administration would deal with the people based on their felt needs.

“We are going to deal with the people according to their needs and not just stay put in the capital city, Calabar, to speak big English and assume what the people’s needs are,” he said.

The governorship candidate who appealed to the youths to desist from divisive politics and ethnicity stressed that there was never a time zoning of the governorship seat was adopted in the state.

He maintained that the proponents of Back-To-South were only interested and propagating their personal interest and not for the generality of CrossRiverians while urging

the youth to be interested only in the competence of the governorship candidates that are seeking the peoples’ mandate and not their senatorial district or ethnicity.

He said:” Your agitations should be who is more grounded with the realities on the ground and who can salvage the state from its current realities.

“Do not allow yourselves to be short-changed again; we must not allow ourselves to be used as vehicles during elections circle.

“There was never anything like zoning of governorship seat in Cross River, the North was allowed to have it in 2015 because it was inevitable since South and Central have had their turn in 1999 and 2007 respectively.

“So, it was only ceded to the North for equity sake and not zoned as been insinuated by the proponents of Back-To-South. We shouldn’t allow ourselves to be brainwashed by these people.”

He said that the proponents of Back-to-South were merely speaking for themselves and not for the people.

Responding on if the state would support the PDP presidential candidate he said it’s better they focus on their state first by addressing the challenges bedeviling them.

“What you should bother yourselves with is what is happening in the state and how to address the current challenges in the state.

“However,

everyone will be happy to have a friend like Wike that promotes “doings”; I belong to the Wike group,” he stated.

He however said he remains optimistic that whatever issues there are in the party at the national level would be sorted out.

Earlier, the coordinator of the Progressive Southern Alliance, Hon. Asuquo Solomon said the meeting…

