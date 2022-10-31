…Technology, electoral law makes it impossible for INEC staff to manipulate process – INEC Chairman

By Ike Uchechukwu

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has asserted that credible, transparent elections will help strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and promote good governance.

Chief Technical Advisor, Elections of the body, Mr Deryck Fritz made the assertion Monday at a one day workshop tagged: “2023 General Election: Capacity Building Workshop for Voter Education Providers” held in Calabar.

Fritz said that elections can only be adjudged as credible, free and fair when voters fully and freely participate in the electoral processes.

He maintained that the essence of the workshop was for the people to be properly informed and guided on the electoral process for them to make informed choice.

His words: “The outcome of a well organised elections will be viewed as legitimate and thus, the social contract and the resulting governance are strengthened.

“We are aware that democratic elections can contribute to the advancement of Nigeria development aspirations and this can only be possible if voters can participate fully and freely in the electoral process.

“To do this, citizens must have the information at their disposal that can facilitate their choice of representatives.”

Speaking further , he stressed that credible voters education would assist to counter disinformation, reduce the number of void votes, build trust and credibility in the entire exercise.

On his part, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that the commission enjoys more public confident because of the technology deployed in recent polls.

The Chairman represented by Deputy Director, Voters Education and Publicity, Mr. Chukwuemeka Ogboaja, said that INEC hopes to build on this, going into the 2023 general elections.

He maintained that the enhanced technology coupled with the amended electoral law, has made it impossible for anybody, including staff of the commission, to manipulate the process.

“What we are trying to reduce now is the number of invalid ballots as public confident in the commission had improved.

“The whole process will be in a mess if there is no confidence in the system,” he said.

In his remarks, Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Cross River, Dr Johnson Alalibo enjoined the participants to apply their experience in the workshop to ensure Nigerians voters are abreast with the guidelines on voting during elections.

“It is my belief that this training inspires ideas and discussions around the ways to effectively educate the Nigerian voter,” he said.

RELATED NEWS