The convener, Coalition Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (COMBAT), Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi on Monday visited the Oyo State chapter of Nigeria Union Pensioners (NUP) to solicit support for presidential aspiration of former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akanbi along with other members of CoMBAT met with Executive Members of the pensioners at its conference room, Onireke, Ibadan.

The Permanent Secretary of the union, Comrade Dr. Olusegun Abatan while introducing Senator Akanbi, described him as outstanding Nigeria that associate, give back to pensioners.

He recalled how Senator Akanbi out of his kindness willingly facilitated projects for Oyo State chapter of NUP. He specifically mentioned Senator Akanbi’s projects like ICT with 32 computers and giant generator for power generation.

Comrade Dr. Abatan described NUP, Oyo State chapter as the most organized union in Nigeria. He stressed that Oyo State chapter is the first among its peers.

Senator Akanbi while addressing the executive members said he felt extremely comfortable anytime he visited the NUP, Oyo State chapter. Akanbi said what he saw gave him great joy and confidence because retirees looked healthy and radiant.

On what brought him to pensioners secretariat, Senator Akanbi said he has product to market to them, he told them he brought Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as best candidate among other contenders for the office of president come 2023.

He described Tinubu as visionary leader, thinker, mentor and builder of men. He reiterated that Tinubu have capacity, capability, courage and tenacity to deliver if elected as president.

CoMBAT leader stressed that he had known Tinubu for about 32 years when he served as a lawmaker in the House of Representatives.

He assured them that Tinubu when elected will not disappoint pensioners across the 36 states and FCT.

While reacting to the presidential product Senator brought for pensioners, Comrade Dr Abatan pledged that pensioners in Oyo State are ready to work with CoMBAT to ensure Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerge victorious come 2023 general elections.

Comrade Dr Abatan also indicated his readiness to work with CoMBAT to reach out to pensioners in the each state of the South West, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), and Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

According to Comrade Dr Abatan, the move when materialized the multiplier effect will give nothing less than 350,000 votes to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Comrade Dr Abatan used the opportunity to hint Senator Akanbi that NUP, Oyo State needs his assistance and that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for its ongoing Hospital for pensioners located in Onireke, Ibadan.

The Chairman, NUP, Oyo State chapter, Chief Abolade Isiaka and other members of the executive members were present at the familiarization tour.