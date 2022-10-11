.

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

As the 2023 general elections gather momentum, Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, DIGC, worldwide, Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, has tasked Nigerians with the importance of collecting their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, for a better Nigeria.

Enenche in a video said Nigeria is at a great junction of the possibility of a complete change.

This was even as he charged Nigerians to ensure that they get their PVCs and after being registered, ensure they go for collection.

He said, “My name is Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) worldwide. It is no news that our nation is at a great junction of the possibility of complete change.

“A possibility of departing from the season of insecurity, massive bloodshed, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, departing from massive corruption, underdevelopment, backwardness, retrogression, retardation.

“We are at a junction where such possibilities exist but it’s important to know that possibility is the child of responsibility. Things become possible when people become responsible, the right effect is the product of the right effort.

“It is also important to know that positive outcomes are the product of positive actions not just emotions. Emotions without action are frustration, emotion without action will produce bo motion.

“We are praying, believing and trusting God for change, we are speaking and shouting out for Change, we are walking and marching doing all the things for change but all those mean nothing, they are insignificant and irrelevant when action is not taken when action is needed.

“On this note, I call on the people of our dear nation to go and ensure that you get your PVC, do everything it takes, you are registered, you are eligible, get your PVC so that when the action is needed, the right action can be taken and the right outcome will be expected.”

RELATED NEWS