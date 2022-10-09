.

•PDP candidate promises issue-based outing

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the flag-off of its 2023 presidential campaign earlier slated for tomorrow in Abuja, Sunday Vanguard has learned.

This happened on a day the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) confirmed that its presidential campaign will kick off tomorrow in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

The postponement of the APC campaign kick-off comes as indications emerged that since the arrival of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from London, high-level consultations were still being held among stakeholders.

Last week, a tripartite meeting of the APC governors, the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, and the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee, NWC, was held at the party’s national secretariat.

ALSO READ

The meeting was called by the party leadership to discuss the postponed zonal tour by the six National Vice Chairmen and also deliberate on modalities for the proposed ‘APC National Conference’ which it intends to convene before the end of the year.

The national conference is part of its campaign activities which is geared towards reeling out achievements of the party since 2015.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the meeting also deliberated on the composition of the campaign council.

Director, of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, told Sunday Vanguard that the campaign is a marathon and had already begun in Lagos, Katsina, Benue, Kogi and several other states.

Noting that it had already begun campaigns in several states of the country, he had announced the October 10 Abuja flag-off but was quick to add that the exercise would be dependent on when the party formally inaugurates its PCC. Although the council has not been inaugurated, its Women Wing has now been slated for inauguration tomorrow at the Presidential Villa.

Asked whether the campaign would still be flagged off tomorrow, Onanuga simply said:; “No sir”.

‘Articulated’

Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said at a media briefing, yesterday, that the presidential campaign at the party kicks off tomorrow in Uyo.

Ologunagba said, “Our Party is fully prepared for an issue-based campaign and our Presidential Candidate, H E. Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, H.E. Ifeanyi Okowa are fully ‘Articulated’ for the campaign.

“The PDP will take our campaign to all the States, Local Government Areas, Wards and Polling Units across the country under the Unified Campaign Structure as approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our Party.

“Our Campaign will be people-driven and focused on PDP and H.E. Atiku Abubakar’s mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the abysmal misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

“From our consultations across the six geo-political zones of the country, it is clear that Nigerians across the board, irrespective of religion, ethnicity and even political affiliations accept the PDP Presidential Candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar as the best Candidate with the practical experience, capacity, broad-mindedness and willpower to Unite our nation, Revamp our national economy, and guarantee the security of lives and property in our country.“

He expressed confidence that Nigerians were eager to go to the polls to vote for Atiku Abubakar as President because of his track record of achievements.

RELATED NEWS