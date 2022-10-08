A group, Asiwaju Progressive Movement (APM), has urged the presidential candidates of major opposition parties to base their campaigns on issues with facts and should not engage in telling the electorate lies.

Its Spokesperson, Joshua Owoyomi, made the plea in a statement, while reacting to the oppositions’ recent comments on the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday in Ibadan.

Recall that APM, a pro-Tinubu group, was reacting to the alleged pathetic tactics adopted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidates during the campaign period.

Owoyomi said that comments by the opposition on Tinubu’s personality and health status without meaningful evidence were aimed at diverting attention from their inability to perform while in government.

He expressed disappointment in the PDP and LP presidential candidates for allegedly

distorting facts rather than telling people their achievements.

“We have noticed with total dismay the continuous pathetic tactics adopted by the oppositions during this campaign period.

“We expected the candidates to tell Nigerians what they did while in government, rather than distorting facts and figures all about,” Owoyomi said.

The group spokesperson expressed disappointment that the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was unable to identify verifiable achievements when he served as Vice President of Nigeria.

“The same Atiku, who as a sitting Vice President established a university while ASUU was on strike, is now telling us he has the ability to end continuous ASUU strike,” he said.

On Peter Obi, the LP Presidential candidate, Owoyomi said that he was in the race to fill the number.

“For him, it is best to let him enjoy his new found fame. He is only in the race to fill the number like some in his new party did in time past.

“Let it be known to him that emotions are not counted in elections, but votes,” he said.

The group spokesperson said that the 2023 elections was about intelligence, competence, leadership and management.

He said that all the major contestants have been in position of power before, urging them to project themselves to Nigerians with their achievements while in office.

