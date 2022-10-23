.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The campaign train of the Lagos Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates, including Governoship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran and his deputy, Finle Akindele, were on Sunday evening attacked by suspected miscreants while returning from at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government area of the state.

The ugly incident, which had some journalists sustaining injuries, it was gathered happened at exactly 5:45pm while returning from visitation to members of the party at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government area Lagos.

The chairman of the media and Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, stated in a release that the attack led to several members of Jandor’s entourage sustaining injuries.

Moreover, he said that one of the news reporters was in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital while those injured were being treated and vehicles critically damaged

He alleged that the thugs who attacked the campaign train were shouting “APC,” while shooting guns and using dangerous weapons.

Amode stated, “You will recall that our party raised concern over the threat to use sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programs of our Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran-JANDOR recently.

“We would like to state categorically that this will not deter the determination of our candidate to campaign for the next election and win the election come Ma h 11, 2023.

“We hereby call on the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and the Area Commander of Police in the Badagry Division to do everything possible to fish out those behind the attack and necessary disciplinary actions taken against them to forestall such occurrences in the future.

“This will instill confidence in our members that they will be protected during this campaign period,” the statement read.

“We also warn those that are hell-bent on causing trouble or planning to disrupt the campaign and elections that we would not fold our arms and watch as we will resist all forms of intimidation.”

