––Urges Muslims to imbibe virtues of Prophet Muhammad

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned politicians to avoid using expletive words and anything that will bring down the reputation of others.

The President also reiterated his promise of ensuring free, fair and transparent elections next year.

This is as he has urged Muslims to “practice the noble and shining virtues of the Prophet Muhammad” saying that “the best way to honour him is to follow his good examples.”

In his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of Maulud to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, President Buhari

told politicians, “in this season of elections, to avoid using expletives and cuss words, and to avoid the unwanted culture of demeaning and humiliating opponents.”

“The President promised again, that he will ensure free, fair and transparent elections in 2023,” this was contained in a statement by the Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The President explained that “the prophet became famous for his life of humility, justice and fairness.”

According to him, “the Prophet attracted people to Islam through personal examples of honesty, trustworthiness, justice, patience and tolerance.”

He explained that the Prophet demonstrated “a remarkable life of patience under provocation and honoured treaties with non-Muslims for peaceful coexistence.”

President Buhari added that “honesty was one of Muhammad’s greatest virtues and every good Muslim should follow his examples.”

He used the occasion to call on all Nigerians to join the government in on-going efforts to eradicate insecurity and corruption; to increase their respect for women, children and the less able; and to show love and understanding for one another.

