Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as well as former military Heads of State, are to benefit from the N3. 008 trillion Service Wide Vote of the 2023 Appropriation Bill which President Muhammadu Buhari submitted to the National Assembly, on Friday last week.

According to budget details released by the Budget Office of the Federation, N1.408 trillion of the Service Wide vote has been allocated to Personnel; N744. 704 billion earmarked for Overhead; while capital got N855.700 billion.

From the Personnel allocation, entitlements of former presidents and Heads of State Vice Presidents/Chiefs of General Staff were allocated the sum of N2. 300 billion.

Similarly, N10. 505 billion has been set aside for the benefits of retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries; while another N1 billion was provided for severance benefits to retired Heads of Government agencies and parastatals.

Group Life Assurance for all MDA (including insurance of sensitive assets and corps members), as well as administration and monitoring, was N24. 733 billion; while N268. 702 billion was set aside for payment into the Redemption Fund.

Military Operation Lafiya Dole and other operations of the Armed forces got N115 billion; Police Operations Funds also got N50 billion and another N15 billion Special Operations Fund was provided for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

A separate N200 billion Special Intervention Fund which was not tied to any operation was also provided.

N300 billion was set aside for tertiary institutions revitalization, with another N170 billion was earmarked for tertiary institutions’ salary negotiations.

Arrears of 33 per cent increase in pension rates were allocated the sum of N112.337 billion; Zonal Intervention Projects were allocated N100 billion.

The Presidential Amnesty Programme’s re-integration of transformed ex-militants in the oil-rich Niger Delta got the sum of 65. Billion.

The social intervention sector received a major boost with a combined allocation of about N750 billion.

Under this sector, the National Poverty Reduction with Growth (FGN Commitment, including NSIP Upscaling) – Recurrent got N350 billion.

In addition, the National Special Intervention (NSIP) Fund was allocated N200 billion; while NSIP Recurrent was also allocated N200 billion.

