By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has budgeted a total sum of #1trillion, 192billion, 141million, 212. 956 for the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces for the year 2023.

A breakdown of the appropriation showed that #917.55billion will be expended on Personnel costs, Overhead costs will gulp #78.53billion while the sum of over #297 billion will be spent on Capital projects.

For the Ministry itself, the sum of over #21billion is allocated with #6.23billion earmarked for personnel costs, #1.54billion allocated for overhead and #11.15billion allocated for Capital expenditure.

The Defence Headquarters is allocated #80.93billion with #15.48billion earmarked for personnel costs, #2.15billion for overhead and # a 3.31billion for capital expenditure.

The Nigerian Army is allocated the sum of #580billion with Personnel costs to gulp over #530billion, Overhead #20.53billion and capital expenditure to gulp #29.87billion.

The Nigerian Navy is allocated #113billion with #108billion allocated for personnel costs, #14.24billion for overhead cost and #50.61billion for capital expenditure.

The Nigerian Airforce is allocated a total of #184.77billion with personnel costs getting #103.78billion, overhead getting #15.35billion and capital expenditure getting #65.64billion.

The Nigerian Defence Academy is allocated the sum of #21.38billion with personnel cost gulping #14.74billion, overhead gulping #3.30billion and capital expenditure allocated #9.92billion.

The Nigerian Armed Forces Command and Staff College, AFCSC, is allocated #9.92billion with personnel costs getting #4.79billion, overhead costs getting #3.67billion and Capital expenditure allocated #1.45billion.

The National Defence College is allocated #14.37billion with personnel costs getting #4.44billion, overhead costs getting #4.75billion and capital expenditure getting #5.17billion.

The Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Lagos is allocated #6.27billion with personnel costs getting #3.93billion, overhead costs #555.85million, and capital costs getting #1.78billion.

The Defence Intelligence Agency is allocated #33.30billion, with personnel cost getting over #16billion, overhead cost getting #5.30billion and capital cost getting #11.90billion.

The Defence Industries Corporation, DICON, is allocated #3.55billion with personnel cost getting #1.41billion, overhead cost getting #161.92million and capital expenditure getting #1.78billion.

For Nigeria’s Defence Missions abroad, the sum of #22.98billion is allocated with personnel cost gulping #15.51billion, overhead cost getting over #5billion and capital expenditure getting #2.83billion

