.

…tags 2023 appropriation bill budget of fiscal sustainability and transition

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that government alone cannot continue to find tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The President stated this while delivering his speech on the presentation of the 2023 budget proposal before a joint session of the national assembly on Friday.

Drawing reference from the practice in some other climes, Buhari said that government will adopt other measures to properly fund education in Nigeria.

The President also said that oil subsidies will be discontinued in 2023.

Tagged “Budget of fiscal sustainability and transition”, the 2023 budget size was 19.76 trillion.

Details later

RELATED NEWS