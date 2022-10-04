By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

AS political activities ahead of the 2023 general elections gather momentum, a support group for the presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Atikulated Vision of Nigeria, AVON, has begun mobilization of four million teeming Nigerians across the country.

The National Coordinator, AVON, Barr. Ebenyi Joshua, made this disclosure during an interaction with journalists, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

His words: “We have to set the pace for our love for Atiku’s presidency by strategizing and wooing millions of Nigerians to vote for Atiku’s presidency and his running mate Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa as vice in the 2023 general elections.

“We have grassroot people at the ward level, local governments and state levels is to mobilize 4million votes for the Presidential candidate Atiku and his vice Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Our victory for the 2023 general elections is certain therefore we want to contribute our quota by canvassing and calling on Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for the man that is free spirited and experienced to transform this country.”

Barr. Ebenyi stressed that Atiku is the only Presidential Candidate that has what it takes to drive the affairs of the country.

He further averred that the PDP standard bearer would provide immediate solutions to insecurity, inflation and corruption.

“Atiku can deliver, he has what it takes to fight Insecurity, unemployment, Improve the education and health Sectors among others.

“They have tried in the 2019 general elections but lost but they are determined in this 2023 to ensure that Atiku Abubakar wins the presidential election.

“Our sensitization and campaign drive will focus on the grassroots through village-to-village and ward to ward with aggressive mobilization to ensure that Atiku Abubakar secures over 4million votes in 2023.

“We don’t see any fear of us achieving this target because the Presidential candidate of the PDP is the most experienced and most prepared to take the country out of its current woes.

“Among all the top presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar has the capacity, the network, and the know-how to take the country to the next level and salvage Nigeria from total collapse.”

He disclosed that AVON has concluded plans to kickstart nationwide visits and consultations with Nigerians and stakeholders to ensure the realization of Atiku’s presidency

