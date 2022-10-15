By Godwin Oritse

THE Caretaker Committee Chairman for the Lagos state council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Fatai Adesina (Akeweje) has appealed to members of the union in the state to embrace peace and avoid anything that can tarnish the image of the union

Alhaji Adesina gave this advice against the backdrop of rise in political campaigns by various political parties in the state

He enjoined members of the union to ensure safety of the permanent voters card and see it weapon that will liberate them from oppression and intimidation

” Make sure you keep you voters card safely and see it as what Wii give you freedom. With your card you will be able to vote for your candidates in coming elections “

He said NURTW will continue to maintain peace and harmony in all its operations and ensure that it has good working relationship with government of the day