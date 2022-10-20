.

Idowu Bankole

Former governors of Osun state and Abia state, Engineer Rauf Aregbesola and Uzor Kalu, respectively, have been dropped from the new Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, list of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, released on Wednesday.

The ruling APC, on Wednesday, released a new list of its presidential campaign council following the disagreement that marred the earlier released list in September.

Also dropped are former governors of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, and that of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, as well as Kassim Afegbua, a former commissioner for information in Edo State.

Recall that Aregbesola, Nnamani and a few others were listed in the first PPC list.

Also conspicuously missing were the trio of Vice President Osinbajo, former SGF, Banachir Lawal and a former House of Representatives, Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

But a letter signed by the APC chairman, Adamu Abdullahi had rejected the first 422 lists, with reports claiming that the action was to pacify and factor in the interest of some bigwigs in the party.

Uzor Kalu, who is the Senate Chief Whip, has been replaced by the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Ikechi Emenike, who by the development emerged as the sole Tinubu Campaign Coordinator for Abia.

Afegbua, who was included in the initial list as secretary of the public affairs directorate, has been replaced by Gideon Obakahan.