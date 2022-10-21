Prof. Bernard Odoh, Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi, have expressed worry over the continuous attack on party members across communities in the state.

Odoh told newsmen in Abakaliki on Thursday after his visit to Izzi local government area of Ebonyi that suspected members of Ebubeagu security operation attacked his convoy and injured his supporters.

The Gunernatorial Candidate urged supporters of other political parties to support peaceful campaign in the state and Nigeria at large.

According to him, nobody can force anyone on anybody in Ebonyi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“People are not stupid and they have their right to make a choice of who becomes their leader. This is not how to run democracy, we have the right to reach out to our people.

“I have a local government, we have Ezza north, Ezza Ezza South, Ishielu, and Ikwo, wont other parties come for campaign in these areas?,” he added.

On the alleged attack on his convoy by suspected members of Ebubeagu in Izzi, Odoh noted that nobody was injured.

“Nobody was injured, but one of our cars was riddled with bullets.

“Yes, today we scheduled a visit to Izzi local government, because it is part of the State; it’s one of the 13 local government Areas in the state; we have our supporters and campaign office.

“As earlier as 6 am this morning, I started getting distress calls; one of our coordinators in the area called and said that some members of other political parties called and warned him that no visit should take place in the area.

“I am the candidate of APGA in Ebonyi, Professor Bernard Odoh is my name; I am in this race to govern the whole local governments in the State, therefore, if I cannot go to Izzi, then, I am not qualified to run for the election.

“That is why I had to go to Izzi, defiled all their orders and threats, to go to the place.

“We were confronted by suspected members of Ebubeagu; they shot at one of our cars, you can see the glass shattered. We went there with official security men, the police and DSS operatives, and our campaign team.

“The political war is directed at us, and we want the world to know what is happening in Ebonyi.

“We are not cowards or fools. Nobody can force anyone on anybody in Ebonyi,” he explained.

Reacting to the development, Mr Friday Nnanna, Commander of Ebubeagu in Ebonyi, said the alleged attack on the APGA guber candidate’s convoy did not happen.

‘Ebubeagu never attacked him. Where was he attacked? Is it at the check point? On the road or where? Ebubeagu did not record any attack on any vehicle,” he stated.