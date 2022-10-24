Delta APC Campaign Organisation inauguration: Left Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Otunba Friday Osanebi, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Elder Omeni Sobotie and Elder Godsday Orubebe

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY Senate President and 2023 All Progressive Congress, APC governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Monday, vowed that his party would win all elective positions in the state in the forthcoming general election.

Omo-Agege who spoke at the inauguration of the APC campaign organisation in Asaba, said; “since 1999 when democracy returned, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been winning the state and forming government.”

Accusing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of holding the State hostage in the past seven years with under development, Omo-Agege; “we must take back our dear state from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who with his cohorts, have held our state hostage.

“After over seven years of Okowa, one thing we all agree on is that there is a huge gap between the funds Delta State received, generated and borrowed; even recklessly, and what Okowa’s government has done.

“This has left our state seriously undermined in so many ways that are too numerous to count. Okowa misused and wasted our hard-earned resources.

“And when the state ran out of funds, he embarked on a reckless borrowing spree, thereby mortgaging our future and those of our unborn children”.

Delta State APC chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie appealed to aggrieved members who did not make it into the campaign council to be patient, assuring that everybody would be accommodated.

On his part, Director General of the campaign council, Godsday Orubebe called on APC members to forgive one another and forged a common front to defeat PDP.

Orubebe described Omo-Agege as a very discipline, courageous and committed man who desirous of bringing good governance to Delta State.

The APC campaign organisation has Senator Omo-Agege as Chairman; Elder Sobotie as Co-Chairman: Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi (Deputy Chairman); Barr. Francis Obigbor (Co-Deputy Chairman); Elder Orubebe as Director General; and Chief of Staff to the Deputy Senate President, Dr Otive Igbuzor as Deputy DG.

Listed as Vice Chairmen of the campaign organisation are Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo SAN, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Justice Freshman Daubry (rtd), Dr. Alex Ideh, Chief Lucky Okperi, Chief Lucky Esigie as well as Dr Eugene Okolocha (Secretary) and Nick Ovuokporie (Deputy Secretary) respectively.

Also on the list are former presidential spokesman, Olorogun Ima Niboro (Director, Communications and Media Strategy), Dr. Chris Oghenechowen (Director, Logistics and Protocol), Chike Memeh (Director, Finance), Godwin Anaughe (Director, Strategy and Elections), Barr. Alex Onwuadiamu (Director, Planning and Research), and Barr. Bosin Ebikeme (Director, Contact and Mobilization).

Those listed as Advisers include the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi; member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency Rev. Hon Francis Waive; APC National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, and Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

Others are High Chief Johnny Michael, Dr (Mrs) Veronica Ogbuagu, Chief Ede Dafinone, Chief Joel Onowakpor Thomas, Hon. Temi Harriman, Ms. Stella Okotete, Prophet Jones Erhue, Hon. Halims Agoda, Chief Ayiri Emami, Dr Ngozi Olejeme, Prof. Leroy Edozien, and Hon. Doris Uboh, among others.

Senatorial coordinators include Dr. Austin Izagbo (Delta North), Chief Ominimini Obiuwevwi (Delta Central) as well as Prince Yemi Emiko (Delta South).

