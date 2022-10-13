.

Tinubu government will focus on youths – Gov Oyetola



Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Youths in their hundreds thronged the major street of Osogbo, Osun state’s capital to show solidarity for the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.

The youths majorly APC members comprising of male and female defied the downpour to walk over 5 kilometres distance from Ayetoro through Igbona, Old Garage, Olaiya, Ogo-Oluwa to GOF junction where Ileri Oluwa campaign office.

The rain started before the take-off at Ayetoro which delayed the 9 am scheduled for the walk, tagged, One Million Osun Youths March for Tinubu/Shettima, but the teeming youths moved into the rain and continue with their solidarity march to the campaign office, where the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola addressed them under a shield.

Addressing the teeming youths, Governor Oyetola assured them that apart from the fact that the APC campaign will focus on youth-based issues, he added that the Presidency of Asiwaju Tinubu will address many of the problems youths in the country are combating presently.

“The government of Asiwaju Tinubu will be a government of the youth. He is here to serve Nigerians. He has plans for education, agriculture, infrastructure, social development and many more. You will be surprised the way he will tackle insecurity.

“He has an approach called institutional frame work, after he solved a problem, he established an institution to sustain the success just like he did with LASTMA and many more.

“We have not flag off the campaign here in Osogbo but you have surprised us in the state today. Youths in their great numbers are here today. I am certain that over one million votes is assured for Tinubu in Osun. Our campaigns will be youth-oriented”, said the Governor.

Speaking earlier at the campaign office, APC youth leader in the state who led the march, Goke Akinwemimo, said the group is ready to mobilise one million votes for the APC flag bearers in next year’s presidential election.

His words, “As you can see, we have come out en masse to show our commitment to Tinubu’s and APC’s election next year. We will make sure the party get a million vote in the state during the presidential election”.