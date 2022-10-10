.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The inauguration of the women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Team is currently taking place at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event has in attendance bigwigs of the party from across the country, including President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also at the event are the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; First Lady Aisha Buhari; the wives of the candidate and his running mate, Senator Remi Tinubu and Mrs Nana Shettima.

Others are the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Governor Simon Lalong; Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Abdullahi Ganduje; Women Leader of the APC, Beta Edu; other leaders of the party; National Assembly members and others.

