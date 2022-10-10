.

—-Tinubu-Shettima presidency “best option” for women, says Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tunubu represents a new hope for the country.

Senator Adamu stated this at the inauguration of the Tinubu-Shettima Women Campaign Team at the Old Banquet, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC Chairman said the Women Campaign Team is the heart of all the women groups put together.

He assured that the leadership of the APC would give the Women Campaign Team the support they would need to deliver on the mandate.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District and wife of the APC presidential candidate, Oluremi Tinubu, said that a Tinubu-Shettima presidency will be the “best option” for Nigerian women.

According to her, “The track record of both men (Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima) are gender sensitive.”

She called on the over 1,250 women in attendance to mobilise votes for the APC flag bearer in their various constituencies.

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the inauguration by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present are the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; First Lady Aisha Buhari; wives of the candidate and his running mate, Senator Remi Tinubu and Mrs Nana Shettima.

Others are the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong; Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Women Leader of the APC, Beta Edu; Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, other leaders of the party; National Assembly members and others.

Also in attendance is Veteran Nollywood actress, Mrs Joke Silva.

