Head of the 2023 general elections, the people of Amai kingdom has vowed not to vote any candidate running elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In a meeting today with State Chairman of Door to Door Campaign Initiative, DDCI, Engr. M. C Aghanenu, community leader, Chief Ifuna Michael said Amai people are very angry with the Okowa led Delta State government and they will show their anger by voting against all candidates of the PDP.

Hailing Agege for picking Osanebi as his running mate, Chief Ifuna said the day Osanebi was officially announced as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, Majority of Ndokwa people automatically became members of the progressive family.

Rounding off, Chief Ifuna said Candidates of the All Progressive Congress should not worry about coming to Amai for campaigns as the community is locked down already one hundred percent for APC.

Earlier Engr. Aghanenu while speaking said they were in Amai on a courtesy visit to members of Osanebi Political Vanguard.

He said members of DDCI are working extra hard to ensure that by the time the 2023 general elections come around, there will be no one left to vote Candidates of the PDP.

RELATED NEWS