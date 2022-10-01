By Nwafor Sunday

Presidential candidate of Action Alliance, Hamza Al-mustapha has cleared on a viral video posted by Omoyele Sowore in which Mr Sowore during the signing of the Peace Accord on Thursday in Abuja, blamed him for his role in the past government during his time as the chief security adviser to former military ruler, General Sani Abacha.

When asked by Arise News anchors how he felt about Sowore’s statement, he said he had no ill feeling about Sowore’s statement and express optimism to work with Sowore when his party, the Action Alliance wins the elections, next year. He said:

“…younger brother he is, he beared his mind over his grudges over the past government and his expectations of me while we were in government that I didn’t do, so that was right. He has every right to say so. I have respect for him, he is a young man and full of energy….if tomorrow he becomes the president definitely he would have my support and if on the other hand God Almighty grants us the permission to be, Sowore would come on board in rendering service to Nigeria…”

Al-Mustapha while laying out his strategy to tackle insecurity, at the interview, reiterated that as president , he would end Nigeria’s insurgency, banditry and kidnapping in 6-months.

Also speaking on the signing of the peace accord, the presidential candidate said he intends to adhere to peace accord agreements during and after the elections next year.

