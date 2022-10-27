*We’ll create assets, not liabilities for youths says Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The people of Akwa Ibom Northeast or Uyo Senatorial district have flagged of its campaign, assuring all the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, in the State of bloc votes during the 2023 general elections.

Addressing the crowd at the Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, venue of the Senatorial campaign flag-off and presentation of flags to candidates, the governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, thanked governor Udom for what he has done in Akwa Ibom especially in Uyo Senatorial district.

Pastor Eno reiterated that he would build on the legacies of Governor Udom when elected into office.

His words: “His Excellency we are grateful for all the landmark projects that you have given to Uyo Senatorial district. For the roads, for the general hospitals, the 21-Storey building, we are thankful. We salute you gor the ring roads, the Industries.

“I am very proud to be your political son because you have created history and for all the things that you have done in Akwa Ibom State. Uyo must becomes the center of commerce, innovation and Technology. We want to thank you for building the foundation upon which we are going to build upon.

“His Excellency, by the grace of God and because of the foundation you have laid, the next administration will be establishing business hubs. We are going to ensure that we create jobs for our people so that our youths will no longer be dependent on handouts, where people come and give them Cars.

” You know that a car is a liability, we are not going to create liabilities for them, we’ll create assets for them so that they can have money and buy their own Cars”

In his remarks earlier, the Coordinator and Leader of Uyo Senatorial district Campaign, Senator Effiong Bob, commended the governor for zoning the governorship position to Uyo Senatorial district, despite arguments that the position should be thrown open.

“I’m privileged to have noted that there were so many distractions. And I remember that you stood your ground. You said that the best thing that will bring about enduring peace in Akwa Ibom State is to do the right thing, that the governorship position should start from Uyo Senatorial district again, I thank you for that.

“Other people would have reneged. Throwing the position open, there would have been total confusion. Pastor Umo Eno is the true representative of the interest of Akwa Ibom State. We assure you that you will not be disappointed in his leadership and we will continue to give you the support for you to end your tenure well”, Bob said.

Also speaking earlier on behalf of the Stakeholders of the Senatorial district, Chairman Uyo local government Service Commission, hon. Monday Eyo assured Udom Emmanuel that the PDP commanders in all the nine LGAs of Uyo Senatorial district would ensure Umo Eno gets bloc votes.

He added: “His Excellency I want to thank you for what you have done for Uyo people. Uyo is the most beneficiary of your government, so we have every cause to support you. Thank you for bringing Pastor Umo Eno to take over from you”

Similarly while speaking on behalf of women of the Senatorial district, a former State Lawmaker, Dr Ekaette Ebong Okon, appreciating the governor said;, “There is no other gift that would have been better than Umo Eno. Listening to pastor Umo Eno, and comparing him with every other person that came out looking for this position, I say Pastor Umo Eno is the best.

” We thank you for making us (women) to have a voice, and for including us in all processes of governance. The women of Uyo Senatorial district will support you till the end of your completion agenda”

On his part the State Chairman of PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan thanked the governor :”His Excellency your acceptance as Chairman of Presidential Campaign Council has not crippled the campaigns in the State.

“You have done well combining your assignment at the national level with working with us in the state giving us all the support

Thank you for supporting the party, thank you for being a leader. We are here in Uyo. What we’ve seen to is that Uyo has made a clear statement, that in 2023 it is going to be PDP all the way

The PDP Chairman formally welcomed back to the party, a former State Lawmaker Idongesit Ituen and a former local government Chairman of Uyo, Ekerete Ekpenyong and their supporters who had left to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2019 general election.

Responding, governor Udom Emmanuel congratulated the Senatorial district for the massive crowd at the rally and wondered what the crowd would look like when the party combine the three Senatorial districts for its rally.

His words: “Today you people have made a statement that Akwa Ibom is PDP. I don’t want to speak much because today is not my day. The next governor has spoken, I only stand here to tell you that everything he has said I concur. But believe me he is a man of capacity.

“I will keep saying this until everybody hears me that if you cannot run a Kiosk, you cannot run a multi-national. If you have never created any dividend somewhere, you can’t create dividend of democracy, that is why we are having the problem we have in Nigeria today

Pastor Umo Eno is reliable and capable”

At the event which started by 2pm on Thursday witnessed the presentation of party flags to all the PDP candidates in Uyo Senatorial district which comprises of Uyo, Ibesikpo Asutan, Uruan, Nsit Ibom, Nsit Ubium, Nsit Atai, Etinan, Itu, Ibiono Ibom; local government areas.

