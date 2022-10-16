By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Kaduna State chapter has said that the party is the only one in Nigeria that affirmed and gave the youth and women 35% representation and with great consideration to people with disability (PWD).

Speaking at the ADC Sensitization/Electoral Awareness Program and Presentation of Provisional Clearance Ve4to ADC Candidates in Kaduna at the weekend,Hon. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha,

Chairman ADC Kaduna State, said their goal was to strengthen the existing unity in the party and mobilize for more votes ahead of the 2023 General election.

“It is my pleasure to welcome you to this Sensitization and Electoral Awareness Programme and presentation of Certificates to our Candidates. Today’s Programme is the first one we are having after our successful convention held three days ago in Zaria, City, Kaduna State,” he said.

“Our party the African Democratic Congress (ADC) remains one of the Political Parties and united since its inception 17 years ago. As we are going into campaigns and General Elections, we have to come together in putting our strength and unity together so as to take action in restoring order, discipline and understanding among our members as a party.”

“Our aspirations and mission ahead of 2023 General Election must be very high and on target. I will advice all of us to forget our differences and forge ahead to move our party to desired wining directions.

We should eliminate sentiments ,ethnicity, religion. We have to be determined dedicated and confident, if we want to be victorious during the 2023 General Election in Kaduna State.”

“It is also very pertinent and paramount to plead to our candidates to go by the rules of the game. You should be genuine in your campaigns, no hate speech no thuggery and must always go by the 2022 Electoral as a guide to all your campaign and gatherings.”

“African Democratic Congress (ADC) will always remain resolute and committed to its Manifesto and Constitution, ADC Is the only party in Nigeria that affirmed and gave the youth and women 35% representation and with great consideration to people with disability (PWD).”

“I wish to call on to my party members and Kaduna State ADC Global campus to keep the Party united and strong as always. We can only progress and win elections if we are one and united. I still maintain my stand as your Chairman, that any attempt by group or personality to destabilize or divide our party in Kaduna State will be highly resisted by our members, we are now together and more united than ever.”

“We should have it at the back of our mind that instilling internal democracy will make our party great and different in Kaduna State,” he said.

ADC chieftains who graced the occasion were the Chairman of the occasion,

the ADC Deputy Gubernatorial candidate in the state,Alhaji Dr. Kabiru Lema.,Zonal Chairmen, Local Government Chairmen,Ward Chairmen, other

ADC members and supporters from across the state .