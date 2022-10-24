•We must solve religious, tribal crises

Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, a party with former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso as its presidential flag bearer. In this interview, he speaks about 2023 politicking and the chances of his party, the NNPP in the presidential election among others

Politicians have started politicking toward the 2023 elections, when you look around, what do you see?

We are just starting and we are praying that it would be peaceful and that there would be a level playing ground for everybody. We are praying that the government, including the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security forces, would be neutral. We hope that Nigerians would be truthful at least.

People are talking about issue-based campaigns in 2023 and that is what we are doing in our party. You cannot see us attacking anybody and they are also being careful in attacking us. As far as we are concerned, we are neutral.

But you have been granting interviews and throwing stones at some of the candidates

Generally yes, because some of them need not be candidates, they should go and rest. They have nothing to add, except to our problems. They have been part of the problems so they cannot solve them for us. If somebody can amass wealth by stealing, and then come to buy us, do you think we are their children? They should go and rest and allow young people with ideas to come in.

Presidential candidates signed a peace accord recently. Will it work?

The other challenge in this election which is even more than physical insecurity is the issue of fake news. It can throw the country into trouble if we are not careful. Some members of the media do false reports. These are the kind of issues that one needs to be very careful about.

In the past, they have had political assassinations but the truth is that fàke news is worse than physical assassination because they can throw a whole community into turmoil based on rumours.

Fake news can destabilise the polity because, for example, I am contesting the election, and even before the votes are cast, somebody announces a candidate as a winner, do you know that it can fuel trouble? It can happen. With the way they are dealing with social media anything can happen and we have to exercise a great deal of restraint in that direction.

It’s for INEC not to derail in announcing election results

But you know it is all selfishness on most of these issues. We haven’t known ourselves that is why we have most of these problems. You people should help us direct our activities and actions by preaching morality and sincerity, I mean the press. It would go a long way in reducing some of these tensions.

If you look at the parties, they all are having crises. All the parties are having a crisis except my own. Except for the NNPP, all the other parties have issues.

But NNPP doesn’t seem to stand a chance of winning the presidential election

That means you are not following political activities. But those who know, know that NNPP is the party to beat. Yes, you have not seen us in Kano, Lagos, Uyo, Kaduna, Delta, or Benue, name it.

NNPP is the party and Kwankwaso is the man. That is why I said Nigerians should vote for Kwankwaso who is better and will do better than all of them. He is even more educated than some candidates. He was an ambassador, a senator, and a two-term governor. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering. He is concerned about the plight of the less privileged and how the country, especially the North, is being destroyed.

The NNPP is strong in Kano, Katsina, Kwara, Niger, Kaduna, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Adamawa. The party is also strong in Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Plateau. We will have strong votes in Yobe, Borno, Benue, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, and Delta. If we can have 25 percent of the votes from Lagos State, we can win the election smoothly.

The NNPP political rallies are hardly seen

Political rallies, one-million man marches, and others are media hype; that is what I am telling you. Have you ever seen one million people in one place? We left Kaduna for Kano, 200 kilometres away. It took us 10 hours because of people on the road. The whole number of people on the road doesn’t amount to one million. If one million people assemble in one place, wouldn’t you run away? It is a huge number but when you see people moving in a crowd you think they are many when they are less than 200,000.

What’s your take on a Muslim-Muslim ticket?

I have said it before and will say it again. Some people are not educated even though they attended school. Whatever a party can do to win an election is allowed, if it acts within the law and the rules. APC is thinking that it cannot win the next election without a Muslim-Muslim ticket. But NNPP picked a pastor as Kwankwaso’s running mate.

Look at what we did in Plateau State where 40 percent of the population are Muslims.

Our governorship candidate is a pastor who lived in the United States for 17 years. He is also running an NGO dealing with conflict resolution. His running mate is Sheikh Abdulahi Ango. The two are respected people who love peace. So, if we can have the majority votes from the Muslim side and minority votes from the majority side, other parties can go and share the remaining votes.

We aim to find lasting solutions to the tribal and religious crises in the state, where people in the state will live in peace, and other people travelling through the state will also move peacefully and safely.

It is the same in Taraba State where many parties have Christians as governorship candidates and running mates as well. But NNPP having considered that about 60 percent of the population are Muslims, our candidate is a Muslim and his running mate is a Christian. And the people accepted that. This is politics. You cannot exclude a large section of society from the democratic process.

From some analysis, many believe the North belongs to PDP and APC, what do you think?

I don’t think such exists in this part of the country. What exists today in the North is 85 percent of support for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. That is not only in Kano. Let us assume that Kano is correct. Kano has 6.9 million registered voters. Is that a small number? Everything existing must have a base. So, Kwankwaso has a base in Kano and which other party has a base? If you say the party in power, I will ask, are they together? Is the government supporting the candidate?

Some of those crises would be resolved and they would start supporting one another

That is wishful thinking. They will never come together. How can you short-change humanity like the APC did, and God still allows you to have a safe sail? You are not putting God into consideration in all these.

The God factor would play its part. I want you to put it on record that Kwankwaso is the next president of Nigeria.

But is he carrying everybody along?

I am carrying you, so he is carrying you.

Oil theft is one of the current scandals in Nigeria today, how would an NNPP government resolve that?

Oil theft is not done without the connivance of the people in power. How can a serious government allow people to be stealing hundreds of barrels of crude oil for nine years and it goes on undetected? It means they have no business in being in government and that is why they cannot even secure our lives and properties. You should put this blame squarely on those that are in power. Whose responsibility is it to secure your life and the property of the country? Just give us the opportunity and you will see how the problem would be solved.

For now, how do we resolve the issue?

You know we have the technology for doing many things. You have to use technology to sort out some of these issues. It is not by physical force because most Nigerians do connive with people who are doing these things. That is why we have not been able to stop the type of pilfering that is going on in the country. Nigeria has a lot of resources. It is only unfortunate that they are being pilfered by individuals. Any country where the individual is richer than the government cannot have peace. Media people are not writing to checkmate them. The media should be brave enough to be writing editorials on how these things are going. And now we have a government that honours thieves and people who should be in prison.

How?

Many of those who were honoured ought to be in prison and not receiving honours. Even some of those who are giving the awards are rogues promoting themselves.

But the government gave them, they didn’t lobby for it

Which government, why did they not give you? Have you not been in the media long enough to deserve an award? But they are considering somebody selling recharge cards. Do you know there was a protest in Abuja as to why they didn’t give people like me? Reuben Abati asked me today if he expected to see my name. That is the kind of honours that we need, where independent people would say, yes you deserve this. That is why things must change. Your vote for Kwankwaso would make a difference.

Nigerians should go and get their voter cards and vote in the coming elections. You know these guys are capable of anything.

What is your advice to the INEC on the election?

INEC should be truthful. They should live by their oath of office and remember that one day they would be with God to account for all their deeds. If we believe in God, we don’t need to help any party rig the election. Because whoever believes in God knows that there is a day of reckoning and you have to account.

