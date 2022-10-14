…urges Nigerians to stop stigmatization, discrimination

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS Nigeria joined rest of the world to commemorate 2022 World Cerebral Palsy Day, a nonprofit organization, Engraced Ones Prayers Support and Advocacy Initiative, EOPSAI, has called on Federal Government and Nigerians to focus attention on children with special needs.

The Convener, EOPSI, Biby Yinkere, made the call during a sensitization and awareness walk, which started from the popular Wuse Market in Abuja city-centre and terminated at ever-busy Berger Area of Abuja, and the month of October has been declared Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

This year’s theme of the Day is ‘Millions of Reasons’ while the focus is on ‘Technology that makes Lives of those living with Cerebral Palsy Better’.

In Nigeria, according to reports over 2,000 cases of Cerebral Palsy are discovered annually.

Cerebral Palsy is referred to a group of disorders that affect muscle movement and coordination, therefore lead to vision, hearing and sensation problems in the child.

The word cerebral has to do with the brain while palsy means weakness and inability to move the body.

The symptoms vary from person to person, and range from mild to severe, which somebody with Cerebral Palsy finds it difficult to sit or walking. The symptoms might become more severe or mild with time. It also varies depending on which part of the brain was affected.

Some of the symptoms to watch out for include excessive drooling and inability to swallow; having difficulty in walking; favouring one side of the body, which is using just a particular hand or leg; involuntary movements; lack of muscle coordination; delays in speech development and difficulty in speaking; delays in rolling over, sitting up or crawling; stiff muscles.

Medical experts have also said babies born with Cerebral Palsy might not immediately show signs of the disorder until months or years later, and that before a child is age three or four then he or she begins to show the symptoms.

The medical experts also said possible causes of Cerebral Palsy include severe jaundice; lack of oxygen to the brain during labour and delivery; gene mutations that result in abnormal brain development; maternal infections

The Engraced Ones Prayers Support and Advocacy Initiative has been on the vanguard with advocacy to change the narrative around care, support and acceptance of children with special needs.

It has taken the sensitisation to families, communties and cities, which it has established a school for children with special needs in Jikwoyi in Abuja Municipal Area Council, Abuja.

She said: “6th of October every year globally is recognized as World Cerebral Palsy Day, and that is why we are here to sensitize people about the condition and to advocate for our children.

“We are basically out to sensitize people about special needs particularly, the condition called Cerebral Palsy, and today also happens to be globally recognized as a day of Dyslexia.

“And then this month of October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. So that is why we put everything together.

“We are optimistic that our awareness march and sensitization would make a whole lot of difference because

I remember the people standing right behind me are people who joined us in the first walk.

“So each time we come out like this we recruit or enlist people to join us and then people get to know. The next time people see such people on the streets there will be that smile rather than the stare.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the impact of her organisation on children with special needs, she explained, “You can see our children out.

“Before we started most of the children were not coming their parents were hiding them at home.

“Now they are accepted in schools,;and it is part of our impact and achievement.”

However, on the part of the Federal Government in giving a sense of belonging to children with special needs, she (Yinkere) said the government knows about their needs and challenges.

“The truth is that the federal government knows, and the federal government has policies about inclusion and about disability.

“But we say they should implement them”, she stated.

Also speaking was a member of the Engraced Ones Prayers Support and Advocacy Initiative, Emmanuel Boluwade said the society should be inclusive because persons living with disability have full personality despite the difference seen on their skins,bones and colour, and Nigerians should stop stigmatization and discrimination against children with special needs should be stopped by Nigerians.

“Stop the stigmatization and discrimination, they have equal rights. Just the way they gave birth to you they gave birth to them. They are not evil or possessed with evil spirits”, Boluwade said.