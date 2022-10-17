By Adegboyega Adeleye

Sadio Mane received France Football’s first ever Socrates Award, in recognition of his charity work in his native Senegal.

Mane, 30, is renowned for making headlines on the pitch, but his continued efforts off the field have continued to make a huge difference everywhere.

Nigeria’s first and only representative, Asisat Oshoala finished 16th in the women’s Ballon d’Or best player list.

Real Madrid and French striker, Karim Benzema won the 2021 Ballon d’Or at the event held in Paris, France on Monday.

France striker Karim Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 games for his club Real Madrid last term with 15 coming in the Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski received the award for last season’s top goalscorer, renamed the Gerd Mueller Trophy, for the second straight year.

The 34-year-old, who joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the close season, scored 57 goals in 56 matches for club and country last term.

Spain’s Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second year running on Monday, the reward coming after a season in which she was the top scorer as her club Barcelona reached the Champions League final.

Arsenal striker Beth Mead was second, with Chelsea forward Sam Kerr in third.

Barcelona defender Bronze finished in 10th place and Chelsea center-back Bright came 15th.

Full List

Ballon d’Or winner: Karim Benzema

Women’s Ballon d’Or winner: Alexia Putellas

Yashin trophy: Thibaut Courtois

Kopa trophy: Gavi

Gerd Muller Trophy: Robert Lewandowski

Club of the year: Manchester City

Socrates Award: Sadio Mane