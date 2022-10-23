The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been asked to apologise to the people of Imo over what it described as ‘illegal governorship mandate’ it claimed in the 2019 elections, leading to its seven months occupation of government house.

Imo state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba who canvassed the position during a Channels Television programme, said it was the least expected of the party and RT Hon Emeka Ihedioha for appropriating what was not theirs in 2019.

“They knew they didn’t win the election. Yet they connived to steal the mandate and held it for seven months before the intervention of the Supreme Court. So, they ought to apologise to Imo people for that malfeasance”, Emelumba argued.

He noted that the painful aspect of it was that they wasted the seven months without one tangible project to show.

He said it was a huge irony that PDP will have the effrontery to critise Gov Hope Uzodimma on performance whereas its seven months in office was a disaster.

He insisted that as a regime that actually “emerged against the provisions of the Constitution and therefore lacked legitimacy, PDP ought to have publicly apologized to Imo people and ask for forgiveness. They need to come clean and tell the people the truth without which it will be sacrilegious for the party to continue to politic in Imo state”

Emelumba added that although the party, through its state secretary, Nze Ray Emeana, has finally admitted losing the 2019 elections through the supreme court, it must go the extra mile to offer restitution to Imo people through a public apology.

