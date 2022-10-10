.

—600 more to be recruited into the program, as HOSCON commissions office in Anambra.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

FOLLOWING its inclusion as one of the beneficiary states in the 13% derivation funds, no fewer than 800 Anambra youths will be empowered from the 10,000 youths empowerment program of Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas in Nigeria, HOSCON, as the state has been given 800 slots in the pipeline surveillance issues.

This was disclosed by the National President of HOSCON, Prince Dr. Mike Emuh, during the commissioning of HOSCON office in Awka, the Anambea State capital, facilitated by its Grand Patron in Nigeria, Prince Arthur Eze.

Prince Emuh who was accompanied to the state by his National Vice Chairman, Hon. Godwin Robert, and National Commandant HOSCON, Oil and Gas Securities Nigeria Limited, Mr. Andu Friday Makpa, also said that that they have already recruited 200 youths and 600 are coming on board soon.

He also said that the HOSCON communities in state is also going to benefit from the 3% Petroleum Industrial Act fund approved by the Federal Government for HOSCON States, pipeline surveillance contracts, just as other funds for agriculture and development projects in the communities.

Prince Emuh who is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Hidro Carbon Pollution Remediation Board, appointed by President Mohammadu Buhari, to represent HOSCON in the board to the cleaning of Ogoni Land, said that in no distant time they will be in the state to hold the 3% P I A Amalgamation Inauguration.

The traditional ruler of Atani, Igew Augustine Ngoddy, and his counterpart from Akili Ogidi, all in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State, Igwe Ikechukwu Nwafili, who were present during the occasion, founder of HOSCON in Anambra State, and National Financial Secretary of HOSCON, Chief Mrs. Joy Igboka and the National Consultant of HOSCON, Dr Kay Anyacho described the opening of the Anambra office as a sign of good things coming to the state.

They all described the inclusion of the state as one of the 13% derivation fund beneficiaries as a development that will reduce restiveness, ensure peace and bring development to the oil bearing communities.

They thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, former Governors of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, Dr Willie Obiano and the incumbent Governor of the State Prof. Chukwuma Soludo for their efforts in ensuring the inclusion of the state in the 13% derivation fund beneficiary.

It will be recalled that following a decade of agitation by oil industry experts and host communities in collaboration with past administrations, Anambra State was officially recognised as a Petroleum-bearing and Oil-producing State on July 27, 2021, by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission at its139th plenary session held on that date.

The current administration of Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on assumption of office took up the agitation for inclusion of the state into 13% derivation fund beneficiaries with massive follow-up and collaborative initiatives with relevant Federal government agencies to achieve the eventual implementation of the decision.

Anambra state officially started receiving mineral derivation revenue from the federation account in July 2022 with the first net receipt of N268,232,939.16 (Two Hundred and Sixty-Eight Million, Two Hundred and Thirty-Two Thousand Nine Hundred and Thirty-Nine Naira and Sixteen Kobo), thereby joining the oil derivation states of Delta, Awka Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Imo and Aba State.

