The police on Thursday arraigned one Oluwadamilola Aworinde, 20, in Ibadan for alleged assault on a policeman.

Aworinde, whose address was not provided, appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court on charges of assault and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr Ibrahim Toyin, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 19, at 11. 30 a.m. at Idi-Odo Felele, Ibadan.

The prosecutor alleged that Aworinde shouted at and embarrassed a police officer, Mr Olaogun Tajudden, at a public place while the officer was performing his lawful duty.

He alleged that the defendant also assaulted Tajudden by pushing, punching and beating him.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 249(d) and 356 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Enilolobo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 21, for hearing. (NAN)