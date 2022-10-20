By Henry Umoru

TWENTY days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted the ban on public campaigns for the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP said yesterday that it was not in a hurry to constitute its Campaign Council or commence its Campaign as there was still time.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, the NNPP National Chairman, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali who noted that that the parties have four to five months to engage in campaigns ahead of next year’s elections, said that every Party has its own strategy, its own way of doing its own things, adding that those in a hurry to take power by force have made series of mistakes in the composition of their campaign councils and as a party, it was not in any prepared to do same and start making changes at the end of the day.

Recall that INEC on September 28 lifted the ban on public campaigns to enable the candidates and their political parties sell their candidatures to voters ahead of the February 25 elections, just as Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act provides that campaigns shall last for 150 days.

Alkali disclosed that the party has been drawn to what he described as some misunderstanding among the leaders in South West Zone, leading to suspension of some zonal and state Executives, said that the suspension of the Executive members has been reversed to status quo ante bellum, adding that the National Working Committee, NWC has set up a peace and reconciliation Committee to as a matter of urgency, meet with all the aggrieved parties in Lagos with a bid to listening to their grievances and amicably resolve the differences.

The National Chairman of NNPP said, “The attention of the leadership of New People’s Party Nigeria (NNPP) has been drawn to some misunderstanding among the leaders of our party in South West Zone, leading to suspension of some zonal and state Executives.

“However, the Leadership of the party has resolved as follows: i. That all feuding parties should eschew bitterness and embrace peace for the sake of the greater good of the party.

“That the suspension of the Executive members has been reversed to status quo ante bellum.

“That the National Working Committee has set up a peace and reconciliation Committee to immediately meet with all the aggrieved parties at Lagos to listen to their grievances and amicably resolve the differences.

“The Leadership of the NNPP is using this medium to call on all its members particularly in the South West to remain calm as all their grievances will be properly addressed to bring everlasting peace and harmonious relationship among members of the NNPP family.”

When asked on the party’s delay in the Composition of Campaign Council and flag off, Alkali said, “as you are aware, according to the Timetable released by INEC, campaigns for the 2023 Presidential election have commenced.

“NNPP will therefore soon release its Timetable for the campaign that will take its Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to all the nooks and corners of the country.

“First and foremost, there is no question of delay. Remember we have four to five months to do Campaign and we are now talking about 18/19 days into the formal commencement of the campaign. Every Party has its own strategy, its own way of doing its own things. But what we have seen so far is that those that were in a hurry to take power by force have made series of mistakes. You have a campaign council and the next day, several governors came and said they are not part of the Campaign Council and you begin to change.

“Some you will go and mention the name of one prominent citizen, the former governor and say he is a member of your council; he declines and then you say you forgot and that he is not the man you were referring to or you go and look for somebody who has been part of the issues against the Nigerian people, or who fought against the Nigerian people and put him in your Campaign Council and later you discovered it was a mistake and now you want to correct. All these are not necessary.

“You have to plan. You have to organise yourself and I think that is why NNPP is doing everything methodologically while we are on course.”