By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—Two persons had been burnt beyond recognition, while three others sustained injuries when a tanker laden with petrol exploded at Ilo-Awela Junction, at toll-gate area on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, added that 12 vehicles were also burnt in the inferno.

He said: “FRSC carried out a rescue operation at about 1:30 am Thursday morning (yesterday) involving a tanker laden with PMS while ascending Ilo Awela slope adjoining Abeokuta-Lagos section of the expressway, fell and went into flames.

“Men of the fire service were contacted immediately and the area was cordoned to prevent a secondary crash.

“As at 4: 05 am, a total of 12 vehicles were involved, which comprised three luxury buses, four tricycles, three motorcycles, a bus and a tanker. A total of three persons were rescued to Ota General Hospital; two male adults and one female adult seriously burnt.

