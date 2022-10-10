A protester holds a picture of Masha Amini during the protest in Iran -Photo credit: The Times of Israel

By Biodun Busari

No fewer than 19 children were included in 185 people killed in protests across Iran since mid-September, following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s police.

The Times of Israel reported on Monday that Amini was detained by the dreaded morality police for an alleged violation of strict Islamic dress codes for women.

Iranians have trooped out en masse across the country to demand justice for her since September 17 when she was buried.

The report revealed that protesters were killed as security forces tried to quell the people’s rage which is threatening the peace of the Asian country.

Iranian protesters burning objects in the city – Photo credit: The Times of Israel

“At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests across Iran. The highest number of killings occurred in Sistan and Baluchistan province with half the recorded number,” TTI said to have quoted a Norway-based Iran Human Rights group.

The report also said, “some 20 members of Iran’s various security forces and armed groups have also died in this timeframe.”

On Sunday, videos on Iranian social media appeared to show students – including high school girls and university students staging a protest on the campus of al-Zahra University in Tehran.

Female-dominated protesters in one of the Iranian cities – Photo credit: The Times of Israel

It has become demonstrations as the report revealed that students chanted against Iran’s president during a visit there on Saturday.

Meanwhile, last Thursday, European Union lawmakers approved a resolution calling for sanctions against those responsible for the death of Amini and the subsequent crackdown.

