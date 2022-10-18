The Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeping challenge may soon be over with the emergence of English- born and Canadian raised, Owen Olamidayo Goodman.

The 18-years old Crystal Palace player, who rose from the club’s academy, have been described as nothing but a reliable goalkeeper for the Paddy McCarthy’s Under-18 Crystal Palace side.

Goodman’s performances have seen him graduate from the academy to feature for the club’s main team in the current 2022/23 season.

Owen Olamidayo Goodman is a man spoilt with choice when it comes to his international football career.

The goalkeeper was born in Canada to a Nigerian Mother and British Father.

This means he can represent Canada, Nigeria and England for his international career.

A young goalkeeper with a clear head and directions opened up on how he’ll arrive at a decision.

“Whoever calls me first, I will honour the invite”.

When pushed further on the possibility of Nigeria, Owen gave an emphatic answer.

” I will be glad to play for my country (Nigeria) if I get the opportunity I will grab it.”

Goodman made 19 league appearances for the Under-18s during the 2021/22 campaign, keeping six clean sheets.

An athletic, imposing goalkeeper raised in Canada, Goodman has stepped up to the top Academy level between the ticks and even competed with the first-team in summer 2022’s pre-season.

Internationally, he has been recognised by England Under-18s.

The following campaign he began to train regularly with the first-team and featured in the pre-season sides against Gillingham and Ipswich Town.

His performances early on in 2022/23 earned him a place on the first-team bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers in October 2022.

With the Super Eagles challenge in the goalkeeping department, Goodman may turn out to be the solution considering his age.