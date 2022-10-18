.

*As student of RUGIPO remanded for robbery

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court, weekend, ordered the remand of 18-year-old Tope Momoh, for allegedly strangling his 52-year-old mother, Stella Momoh to death.

Police Prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, said that the defendant was arraigned for murder.

According to Akintimehin, the defendant committed the offence at midnight on September 6, 2022, at Ikakumi Akoko, in Ondo state.

He informed the court that Tope strangled his mother to death in the middle of the night for calling him a bastard.

He said the defendant confessed he was responsible for his mother’s death two weeks after she had been buried.

The Prosecutor said that the cause of the death of the victim was not immediately known when she died until her son confessed to being the perpetrator.

“Tope, in his confession, said he was forced to tell his relatives that he strangled his mother to death when she woke him up at midnight, raining curses on him and calling him a bastard repeatedly.”

The prosecutor said the offence contravenes Section 319(1)of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant pleaded with the court that: “I did not have rest of mind since my mother has been buried. So, I was forced to confess that I strangled her to death. So, I want the court to show me mercy.”

However, the prosecutor, urged the court to remand the defendant in a custodial centre, pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defendant’s plea was not taken as Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunnus ordered his remand at the Olokuta Correctional Centre.

Al-Yunnus, therefore, adjourned the case till October 20, 2022, for a ruling.

Also, a 19-year-old student of the Department of Public Administration of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, RUGIPO, Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo, has been remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre, Owo, for robbery.

The trial Chief Magistrate, Mrs W.O. Dosumu, ordered his remand after he was charged to the court for robbery.

The charge sheet reads:“That you Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo, ‘M’ on the 28th day of September 2022 at about 3:45 pm at L88 Hotel, Along Isuada Express Road, Owo in the Owo Magisterial district unlawfully assault one Salaja Florence ‘F’ with intent to have carnal knowledge of her against the order of the nature and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 352 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did attempt to rape one Salaja Florence ‘F’ at gunpoint and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 359 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol.1, Law of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned magistrate’s district did rob one Salaja Florence ‘F’ of the sum of N30,000 (Thirty thousand Naira Only) and one smart 7 Techno handset at gunpoint and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 401 and punishable under section 402 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol.1, Law of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you Adebanji Abiodun Fisayo ‘M’ on the 30th day of September 2022 at about 3:50pm at WEMA Bank, Owo in Magisterial district did demand the sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) from one Salaja Florence ‘F’ and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 406 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

After the charge was read, the accused pleaded not guilty and the Chief Magistrate Dosumu adjourned the case till 10th October 2022 to enable him get a lawyer to defend him.

