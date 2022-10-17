By Adegboyega Adeleye
National Boyfriend Day, is observed on October 3 every year. It is a response to the celebration of national girlfriend’s day which is celebrated on 1 August and it is a day every girlfriend looks forward to.
You can celebrate your boyfriend today and make him feel special with your surprises, gifts, or even a date night as well.
Celebrate National Boyfriend Day 2022 and appreciate the efforts of the man in your life with these beautiful quotes:
- You put a twinkle in my eye, butterflies in my stomach, and you bring love into my heart.
I am me in front of you all the time. It feels like I am talking to my mirror. This rarity is what makes our relationship strong.
- They say true love only happens once in your life. But for me, it happens every day and every moment I see you.
- It’s not just my eyes that want to see you. It’s my mind that never stops thinking of you and my heart that always wants to belong with you!
- It’s been said that you only truly fall in love once, but I don’t believe it. Every time I see you, I fall in love all over again.
- I love that we can be silly together. I love that you treat me so well. I love spending time with you. I love you, babe.
- Love is being stupid together. Which basically sums up our relationship.
- No relationship is all sunshine, but two people can share one umbrella and survive the storm together.
- Calling me cute is nice, calling me hot is great. But calling me yours is what I really want.
Thank you my love for making me feel like the most beautiful person in the world.
- I know that I’m not perfect but you make me feel perfect in every way. Thank you for believing in me.
- Meeting you was like listening to a song for the first time and knowing it would be my favorite.
- When I saw you I was afraid to meet you. When I met you I was afraid to kiss you.
- When I kissed you I was afraid to love you. Now that I love you, I am afraid to lose you.
When the world seems more beautiful, and life seems even more worth living, I find I’ve been thinking of you.
- I’m counting down the days when we get to see each other again. I wish I could count them faster, but they seem to go by so slowly.
- It’s a rainy day when you’re not around. You bring sunshine and happiness into my life.
There are only two times that I want to be with you. Now, and Forever.
- You are the sun in my day, the wind in my sky, the waves in my ocean, and the beat in my heart.
- It feels like yesterday that I used to dream of being with you for the rest of my life. Now, I wake up every day knowing that you’re a part of my life.
- Whenever you hold my hand, something in me says we’ll never let go of each other no matter what comes before us.