By Adegboyega Adeleye

National Boyfriend Day, is observed on October 3 every year. It is a response to the celebration of national girlfriend’s day which is celebrated on 1 August and it is a day every girlfriend looks forward to.

You can celebrate your boyfriend today and make him feel special with your surprises, gifts, or even a date night as well.

Celebrate National Boyfriend Day 2022 and appreciate the efforts of the man in your life with these beautiful quotes:

You put a twinkle in my eye, butterflies in my stomach, and you bring love into my heart.

I am me in front of you all the time. It feels like I am talking to my mirror. This rarity is what makes our relationship strong. They say true love only happens once in your life. But for me, it happens every day and every moment I see you. It’s not just my eyes that want to see you. It’s my mind that never stops thinking of you and my heart that always wants to belong with you! It’s been said that you only truly fall in love once, but I don’t believe it. Every time I see you, I fall in love all over again. I love that we can be silly together. I love that you treat me so well. I love spending time with you. I love you, babe. Love is being stupid together. Which basically sums up our relationship. No relationship is all sunshine, but two people can share one umbrella and survive the storm together. Calling me cute is nice, calling me hot is great. But calling me yours is what I really want.

Thank you my love for making me feel like the most beautiful person in the world. I know that I’m not perfect but you make me feel perfect in every way. Thank you for believing in me. Meeting you was like listening to a song for the first time and knowing it would be my favorite. When I saw you I was afraid to meet you. When I met you I was afraid to kiss you. When I kissed you I was afraid to love you. Now that I love you, I am afraid to lose you.

When the world seems more beautiful, and life seems even more worth living, I find I’ve been thinking of you. I’m counting down the days when we get to see each other again. I wish I could count them faster, but they seem to go by so slowly. It’s a rainy day when you’re not around. You bring sunshine and happiness into my life.

There are only two times that I want to be with you. Now, and Forever. You are the sun in my day, the wind in my sky, the waves in my ocean, and the beat in my heart. It feels like yesterday that I used to dream of being with you for the rest of my life. Now, I wake up every day knowing that you’re a part of my life. Whenever you hold my hand, something in me says we’ll never let go of each other no matter what comes before us.

