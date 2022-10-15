The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Monday said 15 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging petrol and other items.

It listed the items being discharged as bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk urea, bulk sugar and bulk gypsum.

The authority said that 15 other ships expected to arrive the ports between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10.

It said that the ships were carrying bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, containers, bulk salt and machine part.

It indicated that two other ships had arrived the port and waiting to berth with bulk wheat and container. (NAN)

