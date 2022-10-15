…we have launched a manhunt for the culprits…PRO

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Three police officers, including an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP serving under Odukpani Divisional Police station, Cross River state Command have been rescued from their abductors.

The Operation Vanguard gathered was carried out by SP Awodi Abdulhameed’s Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad,ACKS, following directives if the Commissioner of police and also recovered a service pistol during the rescue operation.

While two suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction, the officers were severely brutalised.

The incident Which occurred at Ndon Owong , in Odukpani Local government area on October 13, 2022, followed the hacking to death of five women out of 15 earlier marked to be killed by village youths over allegations that they were witches.

A security source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that this was not the first time irate youths of the locality were holding policemen hostage in the same community.

He added that after the killing of the five women, 10 were let off the hook while the other five who were killed were buried in a shallow grave in the “evil forest.”

“It was on the strength of this information that the police swung into action and invited the village head. Our men from the division where the incident occured went to deliver an invitation letter that the youths of the community held the three officers hostage.

“They formed a mob and disarmed an ASP with a service pistol , they started beating and cutting the trio with machetes inflicting various degrees of injuries on them.

“It took the intervention of the Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad to rescue the officers and also recovered the service pistol and arrested two suspects.

Among those arrested is: Etim Effiong 34, and Micheal Etim Udoh, 32- years old.

“They have made useful statements and we have already launched a manhunt for other fleeing suspects involved in the killing of the five women as well as those that held the three police officers hostage,” the source revealed.

When contacted on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident, adding that they have two suspects in their custody but were already making progress in apprehending other fleeing suspects.

“Nobody can take the laws into their hands, our constitution does not recognize anything like witchcraft, if they had a case they should have taken the appropriate channel to address them not taken innocent lives in cold blood.

“Five people were gruesomely murdered in cold blood and buried in a shallow grave inside the forest over what I described as unfounded allegations.

“It is barbaric, it is unacceptable and we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring they face the full weight of the law,” SP Ugbo said.

RELATED NEWS