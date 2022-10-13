By Chinedu Adonu

At least13 passengers have been burnt to death in a fatal accident which happened near the Four-Corners Enugu at about 9pm on Sunday night.

The ill fated 14-seater bus said to be traveling from Imo State to Adamawa reportedly ran into a trailer before going up in flames.

All the passengers except one, were said to have burnt beyond recognition in the accident which occurred at the Enugu end of the Enugu-Port Hacourt Expressway.

Only one passenger survived the auto crash.

On how he survived

While some said he was rescued by sympathizers, others said he jumped out of the vehicle from the window.

Vanguard learnt that the lone survivor, is currently receiving treatment at the Emergency Unit of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku-Ozalla.

Confirming the auto crash, Sector commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Enugu command, Joseph Toby, said that the commission has been warning drivers on the risk associated with night journey.

Toby said that the only surviving person was unconscious when they rushed him to UNTH yesterday.

He also said that the Hausa community have approached the commission to allow them bury the burnt bodies.

“That’s what happened. We learnt that they are travelling to Kaduna before the accident occurred at four corner on Sunday night.

“We have been warning drivers about the risk in night journey but they gave it a deaf ear. The Hausa community in Enugu is making arrangement to bury the burnt bodies.

“The only surviving person was rushed to hospital immediately but still unconscious with doctors attending to him,” he said.

RELATED NEWS