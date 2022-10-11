.

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

ELEVEN persons have reportedly died in an auto crash that occurred at Hawan Jaki village along the Alkaleri-Gombe road in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, weekend.

Nine others sustained injuries in the crash that involved 20 persons.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander of, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullah, said the incident happened at about 5.30 pm on Saturday and the FRSC personnel responded immediately and arrived at the scene within 15 minutes for a rescue operation.

He said: “The rescue team rushed the victims to the hospital where nine people were confirmed dead by a medical doctor. Two other people were injured and were receiving treatment but later died.

“The vehicles are a Hiace bus belonging to Yankari Express with the number plate BA114-A28 driven by one Muhammed Musa. The second truck belongs to Dangote Company with number plate JMU169XA. The crash was caused by dangerous driving.”

Abdullahi appealed to motorists to observe traffic regulations, especially during the ember months when there are high volumes of vehicular movements on the roads.

He noted: “You will recall that a few days ago, we flagged off the 2022 ember months campaigns, which have the theme: ‘Avoid Speeding, Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Safely.’ During that event, we called on motorists to be more careful and they should obey all the road traffic regulations laid down so that lives and property can be saved.”