Benue born philanthropist, Dr Peter Adejoh has awarded scholarships to ten intending students of New Vision Institute of Technology, NVIT, Otukpo, to undertake the Amazon Web Service, (AWS) Restart Program.

He also donated the sum of N1million to the institution as part of his support to the school to close the technological gap by producing more workers for the technology market.

The gesture which was made through The Peter Adejoh Foundation was announced during the graduation ceremony of four sets of the New Vision institute of Technology, NVIT, students held in Otukpo.

The entrepreneur who noted that technology was the way to go to impact the society, commended the founder of NVIT, Engr. John Enoh for establishing the school and expressed optimism that the institution would soon be a full-fledged university.

He said “with the level of competence and professionalism displayed here and what they have been able to do, I can tell you for free that in another five years this will be a a full-fledged university of technology”.

Giving an insight into his zeal for supporting young Nigerians, Dr. Adejoh said, “I run an organisation where most of the decision makers are in their 20s and we are doing quite remarkably well in our field of endeavour.

“And the reason why I have decided to empower younger ones is because if we keep relying on our generation and the older generation Nigeria will not be a better place. It is better to harvest them when they are young; harvest the talents when they are young. Identify them, groom them, mentor them and see how you can shape them into individuals who can begin to add value to the society at large.”

The founder of NVIT, Engr. John Enoch and other dignitaries present at the graduation ceremony commended Dr. Adejoh for the huge support.

Engr. Enoh disclosed that, the institution in its quest to add value to the economy of the country had been able to create a digital environment for the students to get international jobs without traveling out of the country.

