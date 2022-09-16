…unveils higher Islamic school for 1,200 students; presents N40m support

… Shares textbooks, 200 bicycles to pupils

… Biu Emir praises Governor

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum on Wednesday dolled out N100 million to empower 1,000 Youths and women acquire skills and become self -reliant economically.

The beneficiaries who received N100,000 each were drawn from the wards of the Council area.

This is in addition to the official commissioning of a 60-classroom community school for higher Islamic studies, built and donated by the state government.

Apart from the N100 million empowerment funds, Zulum also donated N40 million to carter for the running and payment of salaries of staff working with the Community school for Islamic studies.

Zulum arrived Biu town on Tuesday, commissioned a mage school in Buratai town of Biu, and passed the night, before today’s commissioning of the higher Islamic school.

Flagging off the distribution of the empowerment funds which took place at Kadafur Cinema, Zulum said, poverty was one of the major reasons that led to the emergence of Boko Haram, stressing that the present administration will do everything possible to assist the vulnerable ones in th society by empowering them economically.

The governor pleaded with the beneficiaries to make good use of the money for the betterment of their livelihood.

Earlier, the Commissioner for sports, youths development and poverty alleviation, Saina Buba said, each Councilor in the ward were given an opportunity to select 50 beneficiaries, while the member representating Biu at the State House of Assembly, Hon Yakubu Gimba was given an opportunity to provide 200 beneficiaries, get which bring to the total of N1000 beneficiaries.

Zulum during the commissioning of the Higher Islamic school system, said is to enable Ferrell y students with certain level of Quranic knowledge, gained from traditional Islamiyas, to transit into western education for diploma programmes, and the diplomas can qualify them for admissions into universities and other tertiary schools.

The commissioned school was initiated and run by community members in an aged building, before Zulum approved the construction of an entirely new and far bigger-size school from scratch to finish.

Aside commissioning the school, Governor Zulum handed over a cheque of N40m to proprietor of the school, Alhaji Mohammed ‘Young’ Kidda.

The N40m is support from the State Government for community-based managers of the school to pay salaries of staff over a period of time.

Zulum promised to sustain Government’s support for the school.

Commissioner for Education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe explained that “the school will implement the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) curriculum”, and the “institution is expected to run the Junior Islamic Studies (JIS), Senior Islamic Studies (SIS) and a Diploma Programme”.

Wakilbe noted that the sixty (60) classroom mega school has six offices, three staff common room, and is equipped with 1,200 students’ desks, while each of 60 classrooms has a chair and table for teachers and white marker board to aid teaching.

The commissioned highlighted that the school which is (obviously) fully fenced, landscaped and flowered, has been connected to National grid for power supply, while it has water supply facilities with 13 wash rooms.

… Governor shares books, 200 bicycles to students

After commissioning, Governor Zulum formally launched the distribution of textbooks to the community school for higher Islamic studies.

The Governor also distributed 200 bicycles to pupils said to be trekking between three to five kilometers “from Mzita community in Dueja ward of Biu Local Government Area, to attend Tum primary school” located outside where they live.

The Commissioner said Zulum upon being told the plight of the pupils, approved allocation of bicycles “to every pupil in that community” and “we have identified 200 pupils” to benefit today.

… Biu Emir praises Zulum

Emir of Biu, Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha the 2nd, thanked and commended Governor Zulum for siting numerous developmental projects across towns and villages in Biu LGA as well other Local Government Areas under Biu Emirate.

The Emir had previously said at his Palace on Tuesday night, that the people of Biu owed Zulum a massive support as “pay back” for his contribution towards the development of Biu.

Chairman of Biu, Ibrahim Haruna, in his welcome address, paid similar tributes to the Governor.

Professor Zulum traveled to Biu by road in the company of State Chairman of the APC in Borno State, Ali Bukar Dalori, former Deputy Governors of Borno State, Usman Mamman Durkwa and Ali Abba Jatau, some Commissioners, Advisers, Assistants, other APC leaders and Chieftains.

