By Nevin Schreiner

Some of you may recall when President George W Bush, referring to himself, said “I’m the decider.” That’s as good a description as you’re likely to get of what it means to head a country, or corporation, or club…or even to direct the course of your own life.

You, the person who’s living that life, has to accept that in the end you make the decisions that determine its course, no matter what. Even if you waffle, or let someone else decide for you, you’ve nonetheless signed off on a decision. You’ve simply let time, or someone else, make it for you.

We live in rapidly changing and confusing times. It’s no wonder, with the wealth of often conflicting information available to all of us, people, especially young people, turn to self-help gurus and self-help movements to gain clarity and make sense of their lives. One of things that distinguishes Zach Zerk, an awareness coach with the Proctor Gallagher Institute, from others in this field, is that, drawing on the Institute’s teachings, Zach believes that decision making comes from the inside. It’s not just a question of weighing this against that, but of determining who you are, what you want, and on the basis of this, how to get it. As Zach says,“If you want different results, you need to ignite change at the level where your results are created in the first place,” that is, “You need to change your mind.”

To facilitate this personal growth and enable conscious decision making, Zach uses several tools available to Proctor Gallagher coaches. Among these is Thinking Into Results, which Zach describes as “a 24-week program for subconscious training to elevate your awareness.” He also employs such other programs such as Paradigm Shift, Lead The Field, 1% Club, Magic In Your Mind, The Science Of Getting Rich, Working With The Law, and The Secret. What these interactive programs have in common is an unrelenting emphasis on the positive. If you question your objectives, you’re questioning yourself. Zach, and Proctor Gallagher, work with clients to construct a self from which will come the strength to make decisions that grow and improve life.

In addition to working with people on self-awareness techniques, and often alongside it, Zach guides clients through the thicket of financial decision-making. The world of finance can be daunting for professionals. It’s especially opaque for those just starting out. Zach is able to help younger people make sense of this arena, using as a mantra his belief that it is one’s confidence and consciousness that allows people to manage their finances, not chance or luck. Saying “I can’t understand this,” or “I can’t do this,” simply isn’t true for Zach. Eliminating the “n’t” part of the verb turns everything around, in financial affairs as well as elsewhere.

Another foundational teaching of the Proctor Gallagher Institute, and so, of Zach Zerk, is that “you must MAKE YOUR DECISION WHERE YOU ARE WITH WHAT YOU’VE GOT.” All of us, according to Zach and the Institute, have enormous reserves inside us that are barely tapped. Zach is out there to help as many people as possible realize that once they begin to look inward, and refuse to let themselves be hampered by negativity and self-doubt, they can realize the vision of themselves that may have once seemed laughably out of reach.

As William Blake writes, and we suspect Zack would agree, “No bird flies too high if it flies with its own wings.”

RELATED NEWS