The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer in the 2023 general elections, Sen. Bola Tinubu said members of the party in the North-East have reasons to work for its success at the polls.

Tinubu said this in Gombe on Saturday during the wedding reception of Misbahu Yahaya, son of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

He said the emergence of Sen. Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno, as his running mate, members of the party in the region had a duty to work for the APC’s success in 2023 elections.

He, therefore, challenged the APC family in the region to redouble their efforts ahead of 2023, and appreciated them for supporting his candidature.

“I thank you for what you have been doing for me, I am a happy man being in your midst, I feel at home.

“Though, I challenge you to do more than what you have done in the past.

“Now that your son is equally the running mate you have to double your efforts, and you have to do more,” he said.

Tinubu, who wished the couple a happy married life, enjoined them to embrace love, tolerance and use effective communication to enjoy a successful marriage.

He also prayed Almighty God to bless the union.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan described the North-East as Tinubu’s second zone after the South-West.

“By the endorsement of members of the North-East APC caucus which I preside over its affairs and the voters in the region, this is your next zone.”

For his part, Shettima said political activities would soon be commenced, adding that, “the North-East is an APC domain more so one of you is a running mate,” he said.

He urged the people to turn out en masse to exercise their franchise in the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Misbahu Yahaya tied the knot to Amira Babayo, at a colourful celebration in Gombe.

