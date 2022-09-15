A group of visionary Nigerians led by Mr Moses Siloko Siasia, Chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) have extolled the legacies of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away recently on September 8, 2022.

Mr Siasia who led a team of young professionals to pay a condolence visit to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs Catriona Laing on Thursday, said her “unique” legacies will remain fresh in the minds of Nigerians and the entire Commonwealth Countries for a lifetime.

The NYPF Boss restated that some of the Queen’s legacies which includes recognizing young outstanding leaders within the Commonwealth countries, and honouring them with awards, will not be forgotten.

He also eulogized the late monarch for institutionalizing the Commonwealth Youth Council, and being a strong advocate for women inclusion in decision making in the society.

While noting that the Queen also worked to strengthen and uphold the ideals of the Commonwealth through strategic engagement of young people across Commonwealth nations, he added that her recognition of young people further strengthened their activities in creating sustainable livelihood for young people.

Mr Siasia recalled that the late Queen always reiterated that the Commonwealth can only flourish if its ideas and ideals continue to be young and fresh and relevant to all generations.

“She will be remembered for some of these legacies that we experienced in our lifetime,” he said, as he further congratulated King Charles III on his ascension unto the throne as the new King of England.

In her response, the British High Commissioner thanked the team for the visit. She noted that she has been receiving a lot of people from Nigeria, but the visit of the NYPF Team, was the first time she received young professionals who are good at what they do.

Mrs Laing thus promised to work with young Nigerians to ensure that the ideals which Britain stands for are maintained.

She further showed her commitment to the activities of young people, and promised to maintain a strategic relationship with young people especially those who are innovative.

Other Executive Members of the team on the courtesy visit were: Hamzat B. Lawal, Chief Executive of Connected Development (CODE); Hauwa Abbas, Chief Oversight Officer of Silver Lining for the Needy Initiative (SLNI); Aisha Shuaibu, President of SWA Sports and Ibukun Olayiwola, Business Executive of Heritage Times HT

The NYPF boss also signed the condolence register in honour of the late Queen.

Late Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years, serving as a beacon of light, stability and a constant guide during a period of radical shifts.

