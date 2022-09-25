.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, weekend, lauded the principled stance of the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to tackle the Federal government on national issues, particularly on true federalism.

It’s national leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, spoke through, the group’s General Secretary, Chief Olusola Ebiseni, during a condolence visit, over the death of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu.

Adebanjo said pointed out that the group was “greatly impressed by Akeredolu’s position on the need to have a multilevel policing, particularly the state police in the federation, your stance is commendable.

“We just heard of your fearless and quintessentially courageous stance on the need to properly equip the Amotekun.

“We are particularly impressed that as the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, and notwithstanding the fact that you are elected on the platform of the same political party as the President, you have the courage to speak as a leader of our people.

“We are most impressed by this, and I have been asked by the National leader of the Afenifere to express this.”

Also, leading a 7-man delegation of Afenifere leaders resident in Ondo state, the State Chairman of the group, Chief Korede Duyile, congratulated Governor Akeredolu and his siblings for surviving their aged mother.

Chief Duyile, who spoke on behalf of eminent leaders of Afenifere in the state said that the late Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu conquered the world in her gentle strides and left golden tracks worthy of emulation.

The leaders in the state include Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Chief Olu Falae, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, Chief Femi Aluko and others.

While commiserating with the Governor, his siblings and the entire family, Chief Duyile particularly prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He described the death of Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu as a peaceful transition.

“On behalf of the Afenifere Ondo State chapter, to the knowledge of leaders of Afenifere resident in Ondo state including Pa Fasoranti, Chief Falae, Basorun Arogbofa, Chief Aluko, we are here to condole you on the death of Mama.

“Mama came and lived a fulfilled life, not only as a pillar of support to her late husband as we were told, but as a caring mother in a million to the family, and also a harbinger of the wonderful gift of children to humanity.

Receiving the Afenifere leaders, Governor Akeredolu who expressed his appreciation to all the groups’ leaders within and outside the State, said that he is grateful to God for surviving his mother.

Akeredolu added that “Seriously, we give glory to God for Mama’s life. It is the mercy of God that sustained her to the ripe age of 90. We, her children are happy that we survived her.”

