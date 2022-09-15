…Ovogovo people endorse him too

A conglomeration of youths from different political parties and support groups in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State under the umbrella of the “New Era Youth Awareness and Leadership Vanguard”, yesterday, commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his remarkable achievements in Enugu North Senatorial District in particular and the state in general.

They also endorsed the governor’s senatorial bid to represent the district in the National Assembly in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Led by the Director General of New Era Youth Awareness and Leadership Vanguard, Chief Hon. Dr. Wilfred Kelechi Ameh, to pay a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the youths appreciated the governor for the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, stressing that it is a great feat that “within your tenure you are able to give us a state medical university.”

They equally commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s unprecedented infrastructural interventions in the State Judiciary, stating that the governor gave the court buildings in Nsukka and other parts of the state a face lift through renovation, construction and equipping of the facilities.

The group pointed out that magistrates courts and other court buildings in Nsukka (built with mud blocks) prior to Gov. Ugwuanyi’s interventions were dilapidated, adding that the ultra-modern 5,000-seat capacity Nsukka Township Stadium, the new State Secretariat Annex with a befitting Conference Centre adjacent to it, the Federal Polytechnic attracted to Ohodo, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, the road network in Nsukka zone including the Udenu Ring road and state-of-the-art Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway with street and traffic lights, among others, are eloquent testimonies to the good works Gov. Ugwuanyi has done in Enugu North Senatorial District.

Members of the group told Gov. Ugwuanyi that they are solidly behind him and his senatorial bid, informing the governor that they will hold a solidarity rally and press conference in Nsukka at the end of this month to show their capacity and pass a vote of confidence in him and other candidates of the PDP.

Speaking, the Director General, Dr. Ameh, who also identified himself as the Director, Cele Okanya Campaign Team and former State Coordinator, Ikeoha Youths Apostles, Enugu State, revealed that the group comprises over 10 different support groups that have come together to endorse Gov. Ugwuanyi and his team.

He told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “we are here to first appreciate you for the good things you have done for Enugu North Senatorial District in particular and Enugu State in general, and the ones you are still doing.

“Before you became our Governor, Enugu North Senatorial Zone had only the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN). That university was like an orphan without a brother or sister.

“Within your tenure, you are able to give us a state medical university (SUMAS). You also gave us a federal polytechnic in Ohodo making it three higher institutions in one zone.

“The Maduka Onyishi University located in Nsukka zone is possible because of the conducive atmosphere you provided in Enugu State.

“So under your administration, Enugu North Senatorial District has moved from one university (UNN) to four universities.

“Secondly, we knew the state of our magistrates courts before. But today, you have given it a new face. We knew the state of our Government Field before without a stadium, but today we have a modern stadium. We are aware of the wonderful work you have done there.

“We are aware of the State Secretariat Annex, Nsukka. We also are aware of so many other things you have done. So, we decided to first of all say thank you for everything you have done for us and that you are still doing.”

In a related development, the people of Nsukka West Development Centre, Nsukka LGA of Enugu State, popularly known as ‘Ovogovo’, equally declared their unanimous support for Gov. Ugwuanyi to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023.

The Ovogovo people went further to endorse all other candidates of the PDP in Enugu North Senatorial District including the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai.

Led by the member representing Nsukka West Constituency, Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Ugwuerua, the former member of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dame Nkechi Omeje-Ogbu, former Transition Committee Chairmen of Nsukka LGA, Hon. Onyema Idoko and Prof. Rose Onah, the royal fathers, among other stakeholders of the area, the people of Ovogovo appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the peace and good governance he has entrenched in the state in spite of the fact that he became governor at the most difficult period in the economic history of Nigeria.

Listing Gov. Ugwuanyi administration’s numerous mind blowing achievements in Enugu State, despite the economic hardship, to include renovation and construction of over 1,300 classroom blocks across the four education zone in the state, massive interventions in the state-owned tertiary institutions, construction of Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway, Nkalagu-Eha-Amufu road, the Miliken Hill road, Udenu Ring road, among others like, the construction of Type-3 Primary Healthcare Centres, and the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, Hon. Dr. Ugwuerua, stressed that “the people of Ovogovo and the entire Enugu North Senatorial District are happy with you and are solidly behind you in your senatorial ambition in 2023”.

The candidate of the PDP for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Chief Engr. Vita Abba and the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Barr. Nestor Ezeme, joined Gov. Ugwuanyi to receive members of the New Era Youth Awareness and Leadership Vanguard.

