Raven Jackson, Breezy

By Ada Osadebe

American rapper Breezy has penned down a note to mourn the death of his girlfriend Raven Jackson who allegedly committed suicide recently.

Breezy, best known for his tracks ‘11 Gunz’ and ‘Don’t Get Smoked’, shared this via his Instagram page where he mourned his beloved girlfriend who ended her life due to depression.

He posted a picture of him and the deceased lamenting how he tried his best to make her happy and had no idea she was hurting all this while.

He also claimed he loved her dearly and hates himself for not protecting her.

The rapper further warned his fans to always pay attention to anyone going through or showing signs of depression and mental breakdown.

This generated a number of reactions on social media as some fans expressed their condolences to the singer’s late girlfriend.

Breezy’s post on Jackson

He said, “My baby was hurting and I did everything I could to show her nothing but love and keep her going. I put everything into her and her business. I believed in her I worshipped the ground she walked on.

“She’s gone forever. I hate myself. Please when your loved ones are showing signs of any mental damage or health, please take them seriously. This is real. This is what she left me with. And I (was) supposed to be able to continue to live?

“@raven.k.jackson you always told me you wanted to go out young so you can get that love you deserved from others and be a legend. But what about your family, baby? What about me? You left my heart so empty and broken lifeless alone.

“And no matter what they say or what you say I’m gonna forever feel like it’s my fault. Please y’all pay attention to the signs of depression or mental health.”

