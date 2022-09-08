Director General of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Global Campaign Council, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman has told the party’s ex-presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu that constitutional issues are settled decently and not by brigandage or hooliganism.hooligans.

Kachikwu was on Saturday suspended as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election on grounds of gross misconduct, incitement to rebellion and other acts capable of destabilizing the cohesion in the the party.On Wednesday, Kachikwu’s accomplices, former Board of Trustees, Chairperson, Akwashiki, Dr Manzo and seventeen state Chairmen were also suspended for complicity in plots to ridicule the party leadership using unconstitutional methods.

Responding to his sack, Kachikwu said his grouse with the party’s national chairman Ralph Nwosu was not personal but constitutional. But Campaign DG, Suleiman, said constitutional matters are resolved in courts and not hotel lobbies and candidates’ sitting rooms. Suleiman described Kachikwu’s action as merely brigandage and hooliganism that violate the ADC constitution, laws governing conducts of political party members as well as every rule of democratic decency.

“Rather than conforming to democratic rules of decency the conduct of the rebellion led by Kachikwu is so pervasively marked by undue incitement, lies, deceit, threats of intimidation and corruption as to more resemble criminal activity than democratic pursuit.”It is funny when someone who aspires for the highest office in the land attempts to approach constitutional issues by openly fermenting systemic dissent to undermine the free conduct of affairs of a democratic political party.

“It is ridiculous as well to speak of constitutionalism on one hand, and on the other, deploy corruption to fuel and reward an indecent brand of politics at the expense of the general well-being of the party, its leadership and members,” Suleiman said.

RELATED NEWS